Fans of mobile gaming have a new title to try out with App Store cult classic Hidden Folks+ now available for download from Apple Arcade.
An Apple Arcade version of the popular game that won an App Store Game of the Year award in 2017, the title is a free download for subscribers. Don't yet have Apple Arcade? Check out the Apple One subscription — users of other Apple Services could even save some money by adding its game subscription service to their collection.
As for Hidden Folks+, we reviewed the original almost five years ago and were big fans!
Hidden Folks is an amazingly crafted puzzle game that strives for simplicity and succeeds with flying colors.
Finding everything on each level is quite the challenge and Hidden folks will make you flex your brainpower to figure out certain hints that accompany each findable person or object.
The aim of the game is simple — you search for hidden folks in a gorgeous hand-drawn, interactive, miniature landscape. You'll be unfurling tents and working your way through bushes as you try to find as many folks as you can.
Gamers can play on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV and look forward to the following:
- 32 hand-drawn areas
- 300+ targets to find
- 2000+ mouth-originated sound effects
- 500+ unique interactions
- 3 color modes: normal, sepia, and night mode
- 22 languages (translated by the community)
- 100+ iMessage stickers
- iCloud synchronisation
Want to take Hidden Folks+ for a spin? You can download it from the App Store now. Remember, it's free but you'll need an Apple Arcade subscription to get it.
If you want to upgrade your Apple Arcade gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming.
