One of the things that smartwatches are best at is fitness tracking. Having a fitness tracker constantly measuring stats throughout the day, from your general level of activity to reading your heart rate multiple times a day, is a great way to get a better picture of your overall health.

The AmazeFit GTS Smartwatch, currently on sale at both B&H and Amazon thanks to a great Black Friday deal, is a great way to keep track of your physical fitness without shelling out for a more expensive smartwatch. This fully-featured watch is a great choice for anyone looking to get started with tracking their health.

The Amazfit GTS is a capable smartwatch at an affordable price. It lacks certain extras found in higher-end watches (no pulse oximeter or compass in this watch, for instance), but it's absolutely capable of the important basic tasks of a smartwatch, such as general activity tracking and surfacing notifications.

The aluminum-bodied watch comes equipped with a heart rate monitor for all-day fitness tracking, along with GPS + GLONASS for tracking distance traveled. The watch will also track your sleep if you so desire, analyzing your sleeping patterns from light sleep to deep, as well as the various times you wake up. The Amazfit will keep track of stats such as steps walked, and you can view all of your vital daily fitness information right on the watch face.

Speaking of the face, this is where you'll see all the information that's most important to you at a glance. Like other smartwatches, the face on the Amazfit is made up of adjustable widgets and complications, such as readouts for calories burned, steps walked, or the weather, to quick shortcut buttons for different workouts and other activities, like starting your daily run. The smartwatch's 1.65-inch AMOLED display is big enough for you to see these widgets while keeping the watch relatively small and light on your wrist.

Outside of fitness, the Amazfit GTS can also show your notifications and alerts right on your wrist, from texts and emails to Facebook, Twitter, and other social notifications. You can manage these and see your fitness stats through the official Zepp app, which connects to Zepp and Amazfit-branded devices.

This is an excellent deal on the Amazfit GTS, and if you're at all interested in a fitness-tracking smartwatch, you should consider snapping it up as soon as possible.

