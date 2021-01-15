Hitman 3 HeroSource: IO Interactive

What you need to know

  • Hitman 3 will be released on Nintendo Switch on January 20.
  • You can only play it through the console's Cloud streaming service.
  • The game will be released concurrently on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and the Epic Games Store.

Nintendo Switch players will get to travel the world with Agent 47 on January 20, when Hitman 3 launches on the console's Cloud streaming service.

Cloud versions of Hitman 3 and Control were announced for the Switch during the Nintendo Direct Mini on October 28. Control dropped that same day, making it the first time the service was available to Switch players outside of Japan.

You'll need a Nintendo Account to play the game, which you'll be able to access via the Nintendo eShop. After playing a five-minute demo, you'll be prompted to purchase an Access Pass to play the rest.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

This is the first time any of the Hitman games have come to the Switch. Hitman 3 serves as the conclusion to IO Interactive's "World of Assassination" trilogy. Players will control Agent 47 and must figure out the best ways to kill his targets by exploring and interacting with the game's rich world.

Expect a mix of stealth, dressing up in disguises, and using unusual weapons to take out enemies like the shovel employed in the latest trailer. One of the scenarios even has Agent 47 posing as a famous detective working to solve a murder while he plots one of his own.

Online shopping

Nintendo Switch eShop Gift Card

Browse the store with hundreds of games

A Nintendo Switch eShop Gift Card is your ticket to the best digital games Nintendo has to offer. Browse through hundreds of indie titles and AAA blockbusters to find exactly what you're looking for.

Get More Switch

Nintendo Switch

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.