There are tons of HomeKit Secure Video cameras hitting the market these days, though not many of them saw discounts over Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

If you were wanting to pick up a new camera or two for your HomeKit-based smart home, Amazon is giving you one more chance with a rare discount on the Eve Cam. It falls to $134.95 there when you clip the $15 coupon on its product page. That equates to a 10% savings at checkout meaning you can score it for one of its best prices since its summer release.

Eve Cam is a HomeKit-based indoor security camera that has a full HD resolution and 150-degree field of view. It also has an infrared motion sensor and night vision up to 16.4 feet away. It works with the Home app to give you live video and two-way audio, though you'll get the most out of it via HomeKit Secure Video.

HomeKit Secure Video includes 10 days of free, private, recording using an existing iCloud storage plan, A.I. image analysis to filter out nuisance HomeKit notifications and, in iOS 14, these cameras gain powerful Face Recognition and Activity Zone features.

With HomeKit Secure Video, your privacy is protected since live images never reach the cloud, not even iCloud, and recordings are stored securely and fully encrypted in your iCloud. That means you can receive rich notifications on your iPhone immediately when something is up in your home and protect the privacy of your personal space in the process.

We reviewed the Eve Cam back in the summer, dubbing it "a solid choice for HomeKit fans" thanks to its great daytime visuals, flexibility, and performance with a privacy-first approach. If Eve Cam is not quite right for you, check out our complete list of all of the HomeKit Secure Video cameras for some alternative options.