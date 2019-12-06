HomeKit Secure Video, announced back in June at Apple's annual World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC), has finally arrived. The feature, which is only available as a beta for Logitech's Circle 2 camera, delivers private and secure video recording to everyone using it. Here's everything you need to know about the latest and greatest HomeKit feature.

What is HomeKit Secure Video?

HomeKit Secure Video is Apple's latest HomeKit feature that brings camera streaming, recording, and activity notifications directly to the Home app, which is built-in to iOS. Of course, since it is from Apple, it does all of this in a secure and private way compared to the competition. Amazon's 12 Days of Deals is here with big discounts for all What's so secure about HomeKit Secure Video?

Source: iMore

For starters, live video streamed through the Home app has end-to-end encryption, meaning only you or those whom you have invited to your home can see it. You can even assign when specific users can view your videos, either while they are in your home, or anytime. This also applies to any footage that is sent to iCloud — not even Apple can see your recordings.

Live stream video is encrypted from end-to-end and any footage you record using HomeKit Secure Video is encrypted before it is sent to your iCloud account. Even Apple cannot view your recordings.

Also unlike other smart home cameras that rely on the cloud to analyze what is happening in front of them, HomeKit Secure Video processes everything locally to determine what caused a motion event and can distinguish between people, pets, or cars. So what is actually analyzing my video? Your HomeKit hub is doing all of the leg-work locally. This means that whatever device that you have set up for your home, either an iPad, Apple TV (4th generation or later), or a HomePod is working silently in the background at all times.

If you have a resident Apple TV or HomePod, your video footage is analyzed on your device to detect if people, animals, or vehicles have been captured by the camera. This is a "best efforts" attempt at detection as it is performed on your home device.

How fast is this process? Will I get notified of events immediately?

When a motion event occurs, you'll receive a notification from the Home app that includes the type of activity seen, such as a "The Front Door Camera has detected a person", along with a thumbnail image. Tapping on the notification will take you directly to your camera's live feed, and you'll also be presented with toggles for devices that are in the same "room" as your camera, such as lights that you can turn on with just a tap. If everything is done locally, where are my videos saved? HomeKit Secure Video utilizes iCloud for storage of motion events. Apple stores the last 10 days of events automatically, and provides them in a timeline in the Home app. You can review all of your footage any time, and each event on your timeline has a small indicator depicting what type of motion was seen, such as an image of an animal, making it easier to find what you're looking for. You can save these videos using the standard share sheet built into iOS, including sending them via messages, or saving them to the Files app. Is there a subscription fee for HomeKit Secure Video? Nope! Apple provides 10 days of recordings completely free for owners of HomeKit Secure Video supported cameras. However, HomeKit Secure Video is only available to those that have purchased an iCloud storage plan either at the 200gb level for $2.99 a month, or the 2tb plan for $9.99 a month. Will my video recordings use my iCloud storage?

No. Despite an iCloud storage plan being required, HomeKit secure video recordings do not count toward your monthly iCloud storage. What kind of controls do I get with HomeKit Secure Video? For recorded video, you can review, save, and share it at any time, as long as you do so before the rolling 10-day period ends. Basic controls for the camera are also available in the Home app, such as toggling on and off night vision, and status LEDs. How to manage HomeKit Secure Video cameras in the Home app Notification controls are available as well, giving you the ability to filter out nuisance alerts, such as a dog running by your camera. This also applies to recording video, as you can set the Home app to only record people, or cars if you wish. You can also control who has access to your cameras, and when and what others can see. How do I assign who can see my cameras? Assigning access to your cameras works pretty much the same way that you assign other permissions within the Home app. After you invite others to your home, all users will be able to able to steam video from your camera while they are within your home. You can also grant them the ability to view your cameras while they are away from your home if desired, and you can also allow them to view recordings. How to add users to your HomeKit home Which cameras work with HomeKit Secure Video today?

Currently, the Logitech Circle 2 Camera is the only camera available that supports HomeKit Secure Video. Logitech's support is listed as a "beta" but it is available to all owners of the camera through the Logi Circle app. If you want to upgrade your camera to HomeKit Secure Video, check out our guide below. How to upgrade your Logitech Circle 2 Camera to HomeKit Secure Video What cameras will support HomeKit Secure Video in the future?

In addition to the Logitech Circle 2, there are a handful of cameras that will support the feature in the near future. Both of Netatmo's existing HomeKit cameras, the Welcome Indoor Camera, and the Presence Outdoor Camera, have been announced, as well as the Eufy Cam 2 and 2C cameras from Anker's smart home brand Eufy. What about video doorbells?