Following yesterday's iPhone 11 event, Apple has quietly updated its webpage for the HomePod with details about new features coming soon. Some, like live radio stations, will be available to everyone on September 30.

Because the HomePod's live radio stations feature is coming first, we'll start there. The feature was first teased at WWDC and supports three services: iHeartRadio, Radio.com, and TuneIn. Apple says the upcoming support brings 100,000 radio stations to the HomePod. You can tune in to your favorite station just by asking Siri.

Apple also provides a small update on multi-user support, saying the feature will arrive this fall.