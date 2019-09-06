While it's perfectly possible to play most games on your Apple TV using the Siri Remote, it can be far more enjoyable to use a dedicated game controller. Here's how to set one up with your Apple TV.

How to pair a game controller to your Apple TV

Turn on your controller. (On the SteelSeries Nimbus, you can do so by switching the Hold button to ON.) If the controller has been previously paired, you may also have to press and hold the Bluetooth button. Open Settings on your Apple TV. Click Remotes and Devices. Click Bluetooth. Click on your controller in the list of Bluetooth devices to pair it.

You'll now be able to play games using the paired controller.

How to pair a game controller to your Apple TV on tvOS 13

Turn on your controller. Open Settings on your Apple TV. Click Remotes and Devices. Click Bluetooth. Click Pair Game Controller. Follow the instructions Apple gives you for pairing your DualShock 4, Xbox Wireless, or MFi controller. Click on your controller in the list of Bluetooth devices to pair it.

Now, you'll be ready to play both your existing games, as well as Apple's upcoming slate of Arcade games, with two of the most popular game controllers in the world.

The equipment you need

If you want to pair a Bluetooth game controller with your Apple TV, you're going to want one of these controllers.