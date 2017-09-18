You can add lines and grids to notes in your notes to help with handwriting, graphics, and more in the Notes app.

When using the Sketch feature or simply handwriting a note in the Notes app, you used to be able to use a ruler to draw straight lines. In iOS 11, Apple replaced the ruler with a set of lines and grids you can use to help you draw a straight line, create vector sketches, handwrite a note across an even landscape, and more. Here's how to access lines and grids in the Notes app.

How to access lines and grids from a new note in the Notes app on iPhone and iPad

When you start a new note, something that has no writing on it at all, you can access Lines and Grids directly when you tap the Share icon.

Launch the Notes app on iPhone or iPad. Start a new note Tap the Share icon in the upper right corner of the screen. Tap Lines and Grids. Select a style of line or grid.

How to access lines and grids from Action Extensions in the Notes app on iPhone and iPad

Action Extensions are extra tools that let you perform tasks within an app. If you've already started a note — if you've already written or sketched something — you'll be directed to Action Extensions to access lines and grids.

Launch the Notes app on iPhone or iPad. Select a note. Tap the Share icon in the upper right corner of the screen. Tap Lines and Grids. Select a style of line or grid.

You'll see that when you tap the Share icon, it brings up the standard share drawer, showing other sharing options and tools (like locking a note or creating a PDF).

How to set a line or grid as the default note style in the Notes app on iPhone and iPad

If you're likely to use the same grid or line every time you use the Notes app, you don't have to select it for each note. You can set one as the default and every new note will default with that selection.

Launch the Settings app on iPhone or iPad. Tap Notes. Tap Lines & Grids. Select a style of line or grid.

From now on, all of your new notes will launch with that style.

How to remove a line or grid from a note in the Notes app on iPhone and iPad

If you want to save or share a note without having a grid or line in the background, you can remove it at anytime, even if you've got it set as a default note style.

While in the note, tap the Share icon in the upper right corner of the screen. Tap Lines and Grids. Select the blank style.

This will remove the line or grid from the background, but leave everything you wrote or sketched in place.

