Here's how to add a midpoint to Apple's Maps app for those times when you need to make a stop along your journey. When you're going from point A to point B, there are times when you'll need to buy some gas or food before you get to your destination. While adding a pit stop is a convenient and easy-to-use feature built into Apple Maps, it is limited to three categories: gas, coffee, and food.

How to add a midpoint to Apple's Maps app

  1. Open Maps on your iPhone.
  2. Tap the Search bar.
  3. Search for your destination.

  1. Tap Directions.
  2. Tap Go.
  3. Tap the black section at the top of the screen.

  1. Tap the white section at the bottom of the screen. You'll see six buttons; the top row will be Gas Stations, Breakfast/Lunch/Dinner (depending on the time of day), and Coffee.
  2. Tap the desired item.

  1. Scroll up to see a list of options.
  2. Tap Go to add your pick to your route.
  3. Tap on the blue Resume Route section at the top of the screen at any time to resume your original route.

Now you're on your way to your destination, with a pit stop along the way! I would love for Apple to add a search bar rather than just three buttons, so we aren't limited to just gas, food, and coffee. It would be great to be able to add a specific address, in case you want to pick up a friend, for example. I'd also like to be able to choose another sort of destination, such as a grocery store, shopping center, or whatever type of business I want. Hopefully, more options will come in a future Apple Maps update.

Please drive safely, and do not attempt to do this while driving. You can set it up before you leave your starting point.