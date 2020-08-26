Here's how to add a midpoint to Apple's Maps app for those times when you need to make a stop along your journey. When you're going from point A to point B, there are times when you'll need to buy some gas or food before you get to your destination. While adding a pit stop is a convenient and easy-to-use feature built into Apple Maps, it is limited to three categories: gas, coffee, and food.

Now you're on your way to your destination, with a pit stop along the way! I would love for Apple to add a search bar rather than just three buttons, so we aren't limited to just gas, food, and coffee. It would be great to be able to add a specific address, in case you want to pick up a friend, for example. I'd also like to be able to choose another sort of destination, such as a grocery store, shopping center, or whatever type of business I want. Hopefully, more options will come in a future Apple Maps update.

Please drive safely, and do not attempt to do this while driving. You can set it up before you leave your starting point.