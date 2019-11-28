I may or may not be turning into a headphone junky. I've already got about a half a dozen pairs, but here I am looking at these incredibly good Black Friday deals and thinking about buying more. I've always wanted to see just how pro the Beats Studio3 headphones are, and former iMore managing editor, Serenity Caldwell raved about how comfortable the Bose QC 35 headphones are. Plus, with Christmas right around the corner, I'm thinking about getting a pair of Powerbeats Pro for my mom (hope she's not reading this right now!). The Bose QC 35 II headphones in rose gold are $100 off today. If you've had your eye on a pair (and don't mind pink) this is an incredibly good deal. If you're not a fan of rose gold, you can get them in black or silver for $30 more, still a good price. Don't miss out on today's newest and best Black Friday deals

In my opinion, the Beats Studio3 over-ear headphones are more stylish. They also come in a wide variety of colors. With Studio3, Beats added Apple's W1 chip, so you have the same seamless connectivity between Apple devices and built-in Siri support. They're normally $350 but for the rest of today, you can get them in a variety of colors for $280.

I'm also eyeing these Bowers & Wilkins PX5 headphones, which are $50 off today. These are on-ear headphones, which I personally prefer because my head is already small enough and over-ear headphones just make me look funny. B&W is known for making studio-quality luxury headphones. Seriously. I've seen them in quite a few recording studios that I've been in. They only come in blue or space gray (interesting that they use the same color description as Apple), but both colors are on sale today.

My actual favorite pair of in-ear headphones in 2019 were Powerbeats Pro, that is until AirPods Pro came out. I still love them. They're comfortable, sound incredible, and have passive noise canceling. I often switch between AirPods Pro and Powerbeats Pro, using the latter when I don't need ANC. At only $200 on sale today, I can buy a few pairs for family. All available colors — navy, moss, ivory, and black — are included in the Black Friday sale, so you can pick your favorite.

