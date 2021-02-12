Nintendo Switch eshopSource: iMore

The Nintendo Switch is a great little system, thanks to a library filled with the best Nintendo Switch games. But there's a cool feature not many people know about the Nintendo Switch — it's region-free, which means that the Switch will be able to read and play any game from any part of the world. That goes for digital and physical copies. If you've got a physical game from another country, you can just throw it into your system and start playing, but buying a game from another region's eShop requires a few extra steps. Here's how to buy Nintendo Switch games from the Australian eShop.

Why would I want to access the Australian eShop?

The Nintendo Switch offers sales on the eShop all the time, but those sales vary depending on the region. For example, Doom might be on sale on the Australian eShop while it's full price in your region's eShop. By creating an account with access to a region's eShop, you can buy that game on sale and play it as you would normally play any game. Just make sure your credit card is able to make purchases internationally without incurring a hefty fee, as well as understanding the conversation rate.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

How to buy Nintendo Switch games from Australian eShop

  1. You'll have to make a new Nintendo account from scratch.
    • Don't worry, this won't wipe out your main account or anything like that. This new account will act as your proxy into that region's eShop. Be sure to use a different email than the one used with your main account.

  2. Select whatever region you're trying to access as your main region. In this case, we will select Australia.

    Buy games on the Australian eShop Select whatever region you're trying to access as your main region. In this case, we will select Australia. Source: iMore

  3. Authenticate your account, and you should be ready to go.

  4. Next, go to System Settings on the home screen.

    Buy games on the Australian eShop Next, go to System Settings on the home screen. Source: iMore

  5. Select User.

  6. Select Add User.

    Buy games on the Australian eShop Select User, Add User. Source: iMore

  7. Select Create New User.

    Buy games on the Australian eShop Create A New User title. Source: iMore

  8. Choose an icon and a nickname.

    Buy games on the Australian eShop Choose an icon and a nickname.Source: iMore

  9. Link your new Nintendo Account to your new proxy account.

    Buy games on the Australian eShop Link your new Nintendo Account to your new proxy account. Source: iMore

  10. At this point, you can head to the eShop.

    Buy games on the Australian eShop At this point, you can head to the eShop. Source: iMore

  11. When asked "Who is using the Nintendo eShop?" choose your proxy account.

    Buying games on the Australian eShop showing Who Is Using The Eshop screen, select your proxy accountSource: iMore

  12. Accept the terms and conditions, and you're on the Australian eShop. G'day!

  13. Since it's in English, you shouldn't have too much trouble navigating the menus. If you want to buy something, be sure you have a credit card that works internationally or buy an Australian eShop gift card.

  14. Now that the game is purchased, you can head back to your primary account and play as you normally would.

    Buy games on the Australian eShop Now that the game is purchased, you can head back to your primary account and play as you normally would.Source: iMore

Download to your heart's content

And that's how it's done. These same steps can also get you into the eShop in other regions as well, though you'll have to navigate the menus in that region's language. Accessing another region's eShop is a great way to score a game early, take advantage of a sale, or grab a game that's exclusive to that region.

This cool feature doesn't violate any of your system's terms of use, so feel free to explore other regions as well, just make sure that if you buy something, you're aware of any fees you may incur from using your credit card.

Get More Switch

Nintendo Switch

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.