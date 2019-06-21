Expelliarmus! Now that Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is out, everyone can be a witch or wizard and cast powerful spells with a flick of the finger. You'll need to have great spellcasting abilities if you want to get rid of those evil Calamity forces and other Confoundables. The key to overpowering Confoundables and returning Foundables before they get away is to cast Masterful spells (Fair > Good > Great > Masterful is the order from worst to best). Masterful casts also net you 100 wizarding XP on top of everything else (Good and Great also get you experience bonuses, but Fair does not). However, be warned that just because you were able to cast a spell Masterfully, it does not guarantee that you'll overpower it or defeat it—a Masterful cast only means that you increase your chances of being successful, but it is never 100 percent. This is the same with Excellent throws in Pokémon Go, one of Niantic's other AR games.

It is a bit tricky to cast Masterful spells in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, but there does seem to be a few tricks behind it. But if you want to get more Masterful casts than ever, make sure you practice! Here are some tips for casting Masterful spells: 1. Speed is slightly more important than accuracy. While both are important in getting a better cast, the game seems to prioritize speed over accuracy. So don't waste time by trying to trace the glyph perfectly. If you're fast and your spell is pretty close to the formation, then it's more likely to be a Great or Masterful cast. 2. Accuracy is still important. While speed seems to be prioritized over accuracy, you'll still want to be precise when it comes to those spell casts. If your glyph is too different, then you may end up with something like "Spell Incomplete" or the slider will drop down a level, thus wasting time and spell energy. Try to be precise when tracing those spell glyphs, but also quick.

3. As you progress in the game, stronger spells may require more accuracy over speed. We just stated that speed is more important than accuracy, yes, but this could just be at the beginning of the game. As you encounter stronger Confoundables that require stronger spells to overpower, the priority seems to be switched around. So once you get a few levels in, or start to find more tough foes, try being more accurate than fast. 4. Always start your glyph on the starting point. You'll notice that each time you need to cast a spell, there's a starting point on the glyph for you. You should always make sure that you start where the blue glowing dot is, otherwise it will be an "incomplete" spell and not count, thus wasting precious time. As far as the end of the glyph goes, as long as it is in the same direction, it should count.