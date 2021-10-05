Need to quickly let someone know you're running late for a meeting, or place a quick call? The best Apple Watch enables you to stay in touch with those most important to you without reaching for your iPhone. Plus, if you plan on getting an Apple Watch Series 7, you'll have an even bigger screen to utilize for communication. However you want to use your Apple Watch to communicate, here's everything you need to know!
How to manage phone calls and voicemails with Apple Watch
Even when your iPhone isn't within reach, you can get an urgent call with your Apple Watch. Once your handset is closer, you can quickly transfer the call with just a tap. Did you get a voicemail? No problem! You can listen to those on your Apple Watch as well. No matter who you need to contact, your Apple Watch has you covered. You can make and answer phone calls on your Apple Watch with just a tap of your finger. Plus, if you want to transfer the call from your Apple Watch to your iPhone, you can do that too.
How to manage messages and emails with Apple Watch
The Apple Watch is a great way to send messages without ever touching your iPhone and learning how to use Messages on your Apple Watch. Not only can you read messages and regular texts with your wearable device, but you can respond to them too. You can dictate a message with Siri, send an audio message, or choose from many different animated emoji. If you want to keep up with email, you can read emails in their entirety with the Mail app. If an email is urgent and requires a quick response, you can even transfer it directly to your iPhone with just a swipe!
Updated October 2021: Updated for most recent version of watchOS.
