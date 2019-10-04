How to control playback on the PowerBeats Pro

Powerbeats Pro are a lot like souped-up AirPods. They have longer battery life, support "Hey Siri," and are actually in-ear earphones. And unlike AirPods, the Powerbeats Pro have physical controls, so controlling audio playback and volume is different than on AirPods. You're not forced to rely on your iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch for control.

How to control audio playback on the Powerbeats Pro

Press the Beats "b" logo on the side of either the left or right earphone, known on the Powerbeats Pro as the MFD button, to pause or resume audio playback on your connected device. Double-press the MFD button to skip to the next track or skip forward in a podcast. Triple-press the MFD button to go back to the previous track or skip back in a podcast. Press and hold the MFD button to activate Siri. Press the volume rocker on the top of the Powerbeats Pro to adjust the volume up or down. Pressing the front half of the rocker increases volume, while the back half decreases volume

The physical buttons of the Powerbeats Pro offer you more control options than you have on AirPods, letting you control basic functions without invoking Siri. Siri can be useful, but for many, quickly tapping the volume rocker is going to be a lot better than saying, "Hey Siri, volume up."

How to control audio playback on the Powerbeats Pro with Siri

Controlling playback with Siri is a relatively simple matter, and works just like it does with any other headphone or device, except you can invoke Siri without using your hands if you so choose.

Press and hold the MFD button to activate Siri, or say "Hey Siri" to activate Siri. Say something like "Play my Favorites Mix," "Play Love is Dead," or "Play Vector" to play a playlist, album, podcast, or other pieces of media. Say "Volume up" or "Volume Down" to raise and lower the volume. Say something like "Skip this song" or "Go back" to sky forward and back between songs. If you're listening to a podcast, you can say things like "Skip forward 10 seconds" or "Jump back 30 seconds" to seek through the episode. Also, for podcasts, you can set the playback speed by saying something like "Play twice as fast."

When it comes to more advanced functions like starting a playlist, the Powerbeats Pro's physical controls just won't cut it. Siri shines here, and the headphones pick up your voice reasonably clearly.

