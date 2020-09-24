Among Us LobbySource: Innersloth

Among Us is the latest multiplayer viral hit that has captured the imagination of gamers. Set on a spaceship hurtling through space, up to 10 players must work together to maintain their ship while an imposter lurks amongst the crew, picking them off one by one. It's an exciting social deduction game, and a perfect multiplayer party game for virtual or in-person gatherings. Work together, find the culprit, or die.

The game offers recommended settings to help you set up a game as quickly as possible, but that's not the only way to play. The game allows you to customize many settings to build the most ideal multiplayer experience for you and your friends. With that in mind, we've put together the best settings for playing Among Us.

Our recommended settings

The following settings are ideal for playing with 8-10 players. These settings might slightly favor the imposter but force the crewmates to cooperate and think carefully.

Name Description Recommendation
Map There are three maps in the game. Each map is slightly different, but there are no major changes between them. Whichever you like.
Number of Imposters This effects the number of Imposters in the game. At least two for games of eight and more.
Confirm Ejects This option confirms whether the ejected player was or wasn't the imposter. Disabling this makes the game more interesting, as players don't know if they ejected the right or wrong person. Disable
Number of Emergency Meetings You can trigger an emergency meeting at any time by slamming on the big red emergency button at the starting location. This will bring everyone in for a discussion. One
Emergency Cooldown The emergency cooldown is how long you must wait before calling another emergency meeting. If you're playing with more than one emergency meeting, make sure that whatever number you decide on is shorter than the Kill Cooldown. 20 seconds
Discussion Time This is the number of times players get to discuss during an emergency meeting. Voting is still locked. 30 seconds
Voting Time This is how long you'll have to vote. To maximize discussion time, increase the time. 120 seconds
Player Speed This effects how fast your character walks. Increase to move around the ship faster. 1.25%
Crewmate Vision This effects how far a Crewmate can see. Decreasing it will limit how much Crewmates can see 0.75x
Imposter Vision This effects how far a Imposter can see. We like to increase it to give the Imposter a slight advantage 1.5x
Kill Cooldown This effects how long the Imposter must wait before killing again. 22.5 seconds
Visual Tasks Visual task can prove to players who is a real Crewmate and who is not. Depending on the game you want to play, you might want to keep it on. Turning it off, however, forces the crew to find the imposter through discussion Off
Common Task One common task should be enough One
Long Task These are long tasks assigned to all the players. Two
Short Task These are short task assigned to all the players. Two

You call this a party?

With these settings, you'll easily create a lobby that will be fun for both crewmates and imposters alike. You are free to tweak the settings even after you created the lobby. Just walk up to the laptop and edit the game settings from there. Playing with your friends is always a good time, even if one or more of them might be an alien imposter. Ask the right questions, watch your back, and you just might make it out alive.

