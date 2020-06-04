Sometimes plain-text in an email won't do. In those cases, you might want to add a little bit more expression using rich text. With this form of text, you can include imagery and dynamic HTML content to your signature. Here's how to do it.

How to create rich HTML signatures on your iPhone and iPad

Although Mail on iOS can display rich HTML email messages, you can't do much more than add bold, italics, and underlines to message text.

There is a way to enhance your signature with rich HTML formatting, however. You can use any app that can create rich HTML text, but probably the easiest way to do this is to use the rich text signature from the email app on your Mac or Windows PC.

Send yourself an email that includes your rich HTML signature. On your iPhone or iPad, tap the Mail app. Tap the email message you sent to yourself to open it. Select the signature and tap Copy. Switch to your home screen and tap Settings. Choose Mail. Tap Signature. Select the signature box, then remove the existing signature, if applicable. Tap Paste to add the new signature.

Your new signature is included in All Accounts or Per Account, depending on your setting.

Questions?

Let us know in the comments below and happy emailing!