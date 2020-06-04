Create rich HTML email signatures on iPhoneSource: Mockuuups Studio

Sometimes plain-text in an email won't do. In those cases, you might want to add a little bit more expression using rich text. With this form of text, you can include imagery and dynamic HTML content to your signature. Here's how to do it.

How to create rich HTML signatures on your iPhone and iPad

Although Mail on iOS can display rich HTML email messages, you can't do much more than add bold, italics, and underlines to message text.

There is a way to enhance your signature with rich HTML formatting, however. You can use any app that can create rich HTML text, but probably the easiest way to do this is to use the rich text signature from the email app on your Mac or Windows PC.

  1. Send yourself an email that includes your rich HTML signature.

    To create a rich HTML signature for your iPhone or iPad, you must first send an email to yourself that includes that signature.Source: iMore

  2. On your iPhone or iPad, tap the Mail app.
  3. Tap the email message you sent to yourself to open it.

  4. Select the signature and tap Copy.

    To create a rich HTML email signature for your iPhone or iPad, tap on the Mail app on your device, then choose the email message you just sent to yourself. Select the signature in the email, then tap Copy. Source: iMore

  5. Switch to your home screen and tap Settings.
  6. Choose Mail.
  7. Tap Signature.
  8. Select the signature box, then remove the existing signature, if applicable.

  9. Tap Paste to add the new signature.

    To create a rich HTML email signature for your iPhone or iPad, switch to your Home screen, then choose the Settings app. Select Mail, then tap Signature. Select the signature box, then remove the existing signature, if applicable. Tap Paste to add the new signature. Source: iMore

Your new signature is included in All Accounts or Per Account, depending on your setting.

Questions?

Let us know in the comments below and happy emailing!

