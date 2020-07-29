You read the title correctly, right now anyone with an Nintendo Switch Online subscription can play Pokkén Tournament DX for "free" from July 29 at 10 a.m. PDT through August 4 at 11:59 pm PDT. Whether you're a Pokémon fanatic, love fighting games, or simply love free stuff, you should definitely check out this game trial. Here's how to download the free game.

Yes, to be able to play the game for "free," you'll need a Nintendo Switch Online membership. If you'd like step by step instructions, we can show you how to sign up for Nintendo Switch Online.

How to play the free Pokkén Tournament DX trial

Select the Nintendo eShop icon from the main Switch menu. Scroll up to Search/Browse. Enter Pokken into the search bar. Select Pokkén Tournament DX from the menu. There's a Game Trial box at the top of the screen. Select Download from within that box. It will take you to this screen. Select Download again. The eShop will thank you for downloading the trial. Select Close or Continue Shopping to leave this screen. Now just wait for the game to download. You can check the game's progress from the main Switch menu. Once the game has finished downloading, you can select it and start playing.

Once the game finishes downloading, you'll be able to battle several different Pokémon in the arena. To be more precise, there are 21 different Pokémon fighters to choose from. Make sure to download the trial as soon as possible so you can get the most time out of it.