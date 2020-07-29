You read the title correctly, right now anyone with an Nintendo Switch Online subscription can play Pokkén Tournament DX for "free" from July 29 at 10 a.m. PDT through August 4 at 11:59 pm PDT. Whether you're a Pokémon fanatic, love fighting games, or simply love free stuff, you should definitely check out this game trial. Here's how to download the free game.
Products needed for this guide
- The service: Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Individual Membership ($20 at Amazon)
The Nintendo Switch Online Membership
Yes, to be able to play the game for "free," you'll need a Nintendo Switch Online membership. If you'd like step by step instructions, we can show you how to sign up for Nintendo Switch Online.
How to play the free Pokkén Tournament DX trial
- Select the Nintendo eShop icon from the main Switch menu.
Scroll up to Search/Browse.
- Enter Pokken into the search bar.
Select Pokkén Tournament DX from the menu.
- There's a Game Trial box at the top of the screen. Select Download from within that box.
It will take you to this screen. Select Download again.
- The eShop will thank you for downloading the trial. Select Close or Continue Shopping to leave this screen.
Now just wait for the game to download. You can check the game's progress from the main Switch menu. Once the game has finished downloading, you can select it and start playing.
Once the game finishes downloading, you'll be able to battle several different Pokémon in the arena. To be more precise, there are 21 different Pokémon fighters to choose from. Make sure to download the trial as soon as possible so you can get the most time out of it.
The best option
Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Individual Membership
Online play and extra games
This Nintendo Switch Online membership comes with access to cloud storage, multiplayer options, and several NEO GEO games.
Ways to enhance you Nintendo Switch experience
Having the right accessories makes all of the difference when you're playing a game. Here are a few that we personally love using with the Nintendo Switch.
Pro Controller ($62 at Amazon)
In addition to having a battery that lasts up to 40 hours, it features motion controls, HD rumble, and built-in amiibo functionality. Should the battery get low, you can plug in a USB cable and keep playing.
HORI Official Game Card Case ($10 at Amazon)
This compact plastic storage case allows you to carry up to 24 Nintendo Switch games at once. It also includes a memory card holder so you can have as much memory on you as you need.
PowerA Everywhere Messenger Bag ($37 at Amazon)
Safely store your entire Switch system, including Pro Controllers and the Dock for easy transport. It features both a handle and a detachable shoulder strap to make travelling easier. There are three designs to choose from.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These screen protectors keep your Switch Lite in pristine condition
Your Switch Lite is going to travel with you everywhere, because it's a dedicated portable handheld console. Here are the best screen protectors to keep it looking as pristine as ever!
Every Nintendo Labo kit you can buy today
There's more to do with Nintendo Labo than you realize! Here are all the kits you can get.
Every Joy-Con controller color plus some customization options!
They probably weren't available at first, but nowadays you can find Joy-Cons in every color under the rainbow.