Unlike previous years, Apple is offering a watchOS public beta for the first time with watchOS 7

What's new in the watchOS 7 public beta?

August 10, 2020: Apple releases watchOS 7 public beta 1 to testers

Apple has released watchOS 7 public beta 1 for members of the Beta Software Program. If you've prepared your Apple Watch for the public beta using the instructions below, you can head to Settings > General > Software Update on your Apple Watch to get started. If you've been waiting for this update to get started on watchOS testing, now's your time.