Unlike previous years, Apple is offering a watchOS public beta for the first time with watchOS 7
Apple occasionally offers updates to iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS as closed developer previews or public betas. While the betas contain new features, they also contain pre-release bugs that can prevent the normal use of your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, or Mac, and are not intended for everyday use on a primary device. That's why we strongly recommend staying away from developer previews unless you need them for software development, and using the public betas with caution. If you depend on your devices, wait for the final release.
What's new in the watchOS 7 public beta?
August 10, 2020: Apple releases watchOS 7 public beta 1 to testers
Apple has released watchOS 7 public beta 1 for members of the Beta Software Program. If you've prepared your Apple Watch for the public beta using the instructions below, you can head to Settings > General > Software Update on your Apple Watch to get started. If you've been waiting for this update to get started on watchOS testing, now's your time.
How to register your device for the watchOS 7 public beta
If you've already joined an Apple public beta in the past, you shouldn't need to register again for watchOS 7; simply sign in with the same Apple ID. If you've never joined a public beta before, you'll start by signing up with your Apple ID.
- Go to beta.apple.com on the iPhone connected to the Apple Watch that you want to enroll in the beta.
- Tap on Sign up to get started. (If you've already signed up for a previous public beta, tap on Sign in and skip to our "How to enroll your device" section below.)
- Enter you Apple ID email address and password.
- Tap Sign in.
- Tap Accept to agree to the terms and conditions.
How to enroll your Apple Watch in the watchOS 7 public beta
- Go to beta.apple.com on the iPhone paired to the Apple Watch that you want to enroll, if you're not there already.
- Tap the watchOS tab.
- Tap Download profile.
- Tap Allow.
- Tap Allow on the prompt asking for permission to install a profile.
- Tap on Install begin.
- Enter your Passcode if prompted to do so.
- Tap on Install to confirm.
- Tap Install.
- Tap on Restart to reboot your Apple Watch.
How to install the watchOS 7 public beta using your Apple Watch
- Open Settings on your Apple Watch.
- Tap General.
- Tap Software Update.
- Tap Download and Install.
- Tap OK.
- Open the Watch app on your iPhone.
- Tap Agree when the Terms and Conditions come up.
- Tap Download and Install.
How to install the watchOS 7 public beta using your iPhone
- Connect your iPhone to Wi-Fi and launch the Apple Watch app.
- Tap on the My Watch tab.
- Tap on General.
- Tap on Software Update.
- Tap on Download and Install.
- Enter your iPhone Passcode.
- Tap Agree to the Terms and Conditions.
- Make sure your Apple Watch is charged to at least 50% and connect it to the magnetic charger.
- Tap Install on your iPhone and/or your Apple Watch.
