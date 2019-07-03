Accessibility on Apple Watch: The ultimate guide

Apple has often put an emphasis on how accessible its technology is to everyone, building in features across its devices for all sorts of accessibility needs. For instance, if your vision is impaired, tools like VoiceOver can help you navigate your device using audio guidance. But these efforts aren't restricted to your iPhone or Mac. Apple has brought accessibility to the Apple Watch, too. Whether you need to zoom in on a part of the screen to see it better, or you need VoiceOver to help you navigate the watch, this guide will help us set up and use the accessibility features on the Apple Watch.

How to set up and customize VoiceOver on Apple Watch