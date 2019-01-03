You'll find the ARC, or Audio Return Channel, built into most current-generation televisions. It uses a single HDMI connection to send audio from a TV to a receiver or soundbar. Thanks to this protocol, a single HDMI connection can provide two-way communication between the two compatible devices. In other words, the HDMI ARC port allows you to use HDMI as both an input and an audio output. Finding whether your television supports HDMI ARC is a relatively simple process. Here's how to figure it out.

If your television offers HDMI-ARC compatibility, you'll find one or more ports somewhere on the back or side of your television. Using a flashlight, look for the words HDMI and ARC near one or more of the ports. That's the one that is compatible with HDMI ARC. You can also check your TV's instruction manual to see whether it supports HDMI-ARC.

Most of the newest televisions, especially smart ones, features HDMI-ARC compatibility. It was first introduced in 2009 and has become a common standard on nearly all TVs, soundbars, and receivers. Any device that supports the HDMI 1.4 standard should support ARC. Note that using HDMI-ARC doesn't require a new HDMI cable.

