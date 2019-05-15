Apple requires all third-party apps that use iCloud to store data to use app-specific passwords for added protection.

App-specific passwords ensure that your Apple ID isn't compromised if you need to add your iCloud account to a third-party email, calendar, or contact manager app. It creates a password that those third-party apps will store instead. It is just another layer of protection that will ensure you're protected from nefarious activities.

You'll need to have two-factor authentication enabled in order to generate app-specific passwords. Two-factor authentication is different than two-step verification.

How to enable two-factor authentication

How to generate an app-specific password

Navigate to Appleid.apple.com from your web browser and sign in with your Apple ID and Password. Verify your identity with two-factor authentication. Under the Security section, select Generate Passwords. If you don't see the option to generate app-specific passwords, you'll need to enable two-factor authentication, which is different than two-step verification. Enter a label for the password. Be sure the name relates to the app for which you are generating the password, like "Outlook" or "Thunderbird." Select Create. Copy the app-specific password you generated. Launch the app for which you need the app-specific password. Paste the app-specific password into the password field that is asking for your iCloud password.

From now on, the app you just generated the app-specific password for will use this specific password in order to access iCloud. If you every have to re-enter your iCloud password, use this app-specific password again.

How to view a list of your app-specific passwords

Apple lets you store up to 25 active app-specific passwords at one time. You can view a list of passwords you've generated for apps to ensure you still need them. You won't be able to see the actual password, but you can view the label you entered and the date it was created.