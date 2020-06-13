The "If" action is probably my single favorite action in Shortcuts. That's because it lets you build one shortcut that does multiple things, depending on whether certain conditions are met.

For instance, I've got a shortcut that plays my Apple Music Chill Mix most of the year, but once December rolls around, it will play from one of Apple's Christmas playlists. I like the "If" action because it changes what a shortcut does depending on the context, and my Seasonal Tunes shortcut is a prime example.

Here's how you can navigate working with the If action in your own shortcuts, while also getting a look at some other scripting features, like working with number ranges.

Working with "If"

You'll find the "If" action in the Scripting menu, of course, when you go to add an action to a shortcut. You'll find it under the Control Flow subsection.

I find that If works best "If" you use it as the second or third part of a shortcut. You establish some initial conditions, like having the shortcut fetch the status of your HomeKit devices or get the current date, then the "If" action goes to work, executing the remaining parameters of the shortcut.

Let's take a look at how the If action can combine with calendar and music actions to create a contextual music player shortcut.

Tunes for the season

I have several shortcuts centered around music. This includes the one I call 'Seasonal Tunes,' which uses the "If" action to determine what music should be played. While most of the year, this shortcut will play my Chill Mix on Apple Music, when we get to around Thanksgiving, that same shortcut will start playing Apple's Essential Christmas playlist. And it's all thanks to the "If" action.

Here's how you build this shortcut, piece by piece.

First, you'll want to grab the AirPlay, which is in the Scripting action menu under Device. I recommend setting its parameter to "Ask Each Time," which will appear on the action as "Device." This lets you choose whichever speaker or another audio source you want to play music through each time you run the shortcut.

Next, we have the calendar actions, both of which can be found by searching for them when adding actions to your shortcut. First, you want to get the Current Date action. This establishes the current date as a variable that can be used within the shortcut.