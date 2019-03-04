How long does the battery last on the Jabra Elite 65t?

Best answer: The Jabra Elite 65t earbuds can get up to five hours of battery life on a single charge, though you can charge on the go with the included charging case.

How much battery will it get per charge?

According to Jabra, the Elite 65t should get up to five hours of usage out of a single charge, though specifics on how this breaks down regarding listening time vs talk time are a little thin. Jabra seems to indicate that you can get up to five hours of talk time, but, based on experience with similar products, talk time is always going to be reduced compared to listening, so your battery experience will definitely vary depending on how you use your Elite 65t. Additionally, using the Hearthrough function, which lets you listen to the sounds of the environment around you, could also bring down the battery life of your earbuds.

Extend your buds' battery life with the charging case

The Jabra Elite 65t comes with a charging case that can extend the life of the earbuds when you're on the go. The case has enough power for 10 hours' worth of additional time for the earbuds, meaning you should be able to completely charge the Jabra Elite 65t twice before needing to charge the case again. The case itself charges via Micro-USB.

The charging case also lets you quickly extend the battery life of your Elite 65t if you need just a little bit more power. Throwing the earbuds into the case for about 15 minutes will get you around 90 minutes of listening time on the earbuds on top of whatever charge they had left.