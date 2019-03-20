How to make the Apple Magic Mouse more comfortable to use

Apple's Magic Mouse looks amazing and has some great features, but it's not the most ergonomic design around. Here's how you can make it a little more comfortable to use.

We're using the Apple Magic Mouse 2 here, but the Elevation Lab Magic Grips kit is also compatible with the original Magic Mouse that takes removable batteries if you still use that one.

Flip the Magic Mouse over. Using the included alcohol wipe, clean the underside of the mouse. Ensure the underside of the mouse is dry. Before adhering, line each grip up in the middle of the mouse and make sure you're happy with the position. Remove the adhesive strips and firmly press each grip to the underside of the mouse. Flip the mouse over and push down firmly for about 30 seconds.

The Magic Grips add a sidewall to the Magic Mouse and make it much easier to hold. They're such a simple accessory but completely transform the Magic Mouse.

In the kit, you get an additional, larger grip for your thumb if you'd like something a bit higher. It's down to personal preference, but for such an affordable price it's nice to have options.

This incredibly simple, very affordable accessory makes the Apple Magic Mouse completely different to use. For the better.