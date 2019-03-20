Apple's Magic Mouse looks amazing and has some great features, but it's not the most ergonomic design around. Here's how you can make it a little more comfortable to use.
How to make the Apple Magic Mouse more comfortable to use
We're using the Apple Magic Mouse 2 here, but the Elevation Lab Magic Grips kit is also compatible with the original Magic Mouse that takes removable batteries if you still use that one.
- Flip the Magic Mouse over.
- Using the included alcohol wipe, clean the underside of the mouse.
- Ensure the underside of the mouse is dry.
- Before adhering, line each grip up in the middle of the mouse and make sure you're happy with the position.
-
Remove the adhesive strips and firmly press each grip to the underside of the mouse.
- Flip the mouse over and push down firmly for about 30 seconds.
The Magic Grips add a sidewall to the Magic Mouse and make it much easier to hold. They're such a simple accessory but completely transform the Magic Mouse.
In the kit, you get an additional, larger grip for your thumb if you'd like something a bit higher. It's down to personal preference, but for such an affordable price it's nice to have options.
The Magic Mouse is very pretty to look at, and its touch-enabled top is certainly innovative, but it's not particularly ergonomic. Adding these grips makes a big improvement on that front, and will help your wrists feel less strained at the end of the day.
