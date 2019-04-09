The big day is done, and you have some incredibly special photos of your wedding. Don't let them just sit on your phone or in a cloud somewhere! There is no substitute for a physical wedding album to house your precious memories and show your friends and family. Sure, you can print out photos and put them into a blank album, but a custom wedding album is such a wonderful thing to have. It's really not hard to create your own; these websites walk you through the process. Some of them have their own team of designers, so all you have to do is hand over your photos and let the experts do the work. A small album for your parents or grandparents would be a delightful gift they would be sure to treasure. Two terms you see frequently in regards to wedding albums are lay-flat and flush mount. Lay-flat is just what it sounds like: the pages lay flat when the album is open. Flush mount means that the photo printing goes all the way to the edges of the page and the page is rigid cardboard rather than paper. Modern Album Designs

You can create a variety of wedding album styles, from basic to luxe. The cover can be a simple leatherette or you can choose from other styles such as an acrylic cameo, a metal photo, or many more. You can have a fabric lining, imprinted cover, and many other custom options. With so many choices, you can create just about anything you have in mind. Sizes range from 8-by-8 inches to 18-by-12 inches. The luxe albums come with a custom box that matches your album to keep it safe. Modern Album Designs does have a design service if you'd like the pros to do the designing for you. See at Modern Album Designs PikPerfect

PikPerfect offers both wedding books and wedding albums. Wedding books start at $40 and can showcase up to 244 pages and 1000 photos. Wedding albums are constructed from more upscale materials and thicker pages. Lay-flat albums start at $75 and can have up to 120 pages and 350 photos. Flush mount albums start at $199 and can have up to 76 and 275 photos. PikPerfect has a design service where you can review the draft and make unlimited revisions before your album is created. See at PicPerfect Nations Photo Lab

Their lay-flat, flush mounted wedding album on thick paper, "Album99," starts at $99. There are many options for different covers such as genuine Italian leather, canvas, photo, and other customizations. The smallest albums are 5-by-5-inches and the largest are 12-by-12 inches. You can get anywhere from 10 to 50 pages, depending on page thickness. This is a good lower-priced option if you want a quality lay-flat, flush mount album but don't need a lot of frills. See at Nations Photo Lab Altar Albums

Altar Albums, formerly known as BrideBox, offers three different hand-crafted wedding album styles for different budgets. Their lowest priced album, known as Lake, is a hard photo cover book with lay-flat paper pages five times thicker than regular paper. Their middle priced album, Anza, has a faux leather cover option and lay-flat, flush mount pages that are 10 times thicker than regular paper. Marina, their deluxe option, adds more cover options such as metal or full-grain leather. See at Altar Albums Shutterfly

I've ordered many photo books from Shutterfly over the years; I like the decorative frames and stickers you can add to your photos with this service. They offer three different wedding styles. The least expensive is their Standard Hardcover book, which is just a regular photo book but with a wedding theme. It won't be lay-flat, nor flush-mounted, and it will be regular thin paper, but it's quite an inexpensive way to make a lovely book of your wedding photos. The Premium Photo Book adds a leather cover option and lay-flat pages. Finally, the Professional Flush Mount Album has lay-flat, thick, flush mount pages. You also get an eco-leather cover, storage box, and design services included. See at Shutterfly