Best answer: The Polaroid Mint Instant Camera and Printer can hold 10 sheets of Zink paper at once, but it can take up to 40 photos on a single battery charge.
What is Zink Zero Photo Paper?
Polaroid's Zink Zero Photo Paper is the type of instant film that its Mint series of products use to print photos — either directly from your phone or via the Mint camera itself.
You can buy them in packs of 20, 30, or 50, and each pack is separated into bundles of ten that fit inside the Mint Camera and Printer. Each bundle will have a blue sheet of paper that is known as the calibration sheet, your photos won't print on this sheet, but rather is a test sheet for the printer to make sure it's running just fine.
No ink
These 2x3-inch sheets of photo paper don't use any ink, but rather are heat activated. Without getting too technical, each piece of paper has a layer of heat sensitive crystal, that when exposed to a different amount of heat change pigments allow photos to be printed.
Due to the heat sensitivity of the paper, it's important to make sure you don't leave the paper exposed to heat, so make sure you don't store them in the sun.
The Paper
Zink Zero Photo Paper (30 Pack)
Print and stick anywhere
Polaroid's Zink Zero Photo Paper delivers bright and vibrant instant prints that are sure to make any photo pop once it's printed. The Sticky-backed paper even allows you to peel the back of your photos and stick them anywhere allow you to decorate almost anything with your favorite photos.
The Camera
Polaroid Mint Instant Camera and Printer
Point, shoot, print!
The Polaroid Mint Instant Camera and Printer is an instant camera that allows you to shoot and print your images in a flash. With a built-in flash and a few editing options on the free Polaroid app, it's easy to make fun pint-size photos anywhere you go. Plus, you can also use the printer to print out your favorite shots on your smartphone via the app as well.
