Best answer: The Polaroid Mint Instant Camera and Printer can hold 10 sheets of Zink paper at once, but it can take up to 40 photos on a single battery charge.

What is Zink Zero Photo Paper?

Polaroid's Zink Zero Photo Paper is the type of instant film that its Mint series of products use to print photos — either directly from your phone or via the Mint camera itself.

You can buy them in packs of 20, 30, or 50, and each pack is separated into bundles of ten that fit inside the Mint Camera and Printer. Each bundle will have a blue sheet of paper that is known as the calibration sheet, your photos won't print on this sheet, but rather is a test sheet for the printer to make sure it's running just fine.

No ink

These 2x3-inch sheets of photo paper don't use any ink, but rather are heat activated. Without getting too technical, each piece of paper has a layer of heat sensitive crystal, that when exposed to a different amount of heat change pigments allow photos to be printed.

Due to the heat sensitivity of the paper, it's important to make sure you don't leave the paper exposed to heat, so make sure you don't store them in the sun.