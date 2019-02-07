Best answer: The Polaroid Pop holds up to 10 sheets of ZINK paper at a time, and it needs to be a specific kind of ZINK paper.

You can fit up to 10 sheets of Polaroid's ZINK paper in the Pop

Like Polaroid's previous ZINK-based instant print cameras, like the Snap, the Pop holds up to 10 sheets of ZINK paper at once. Once you've chosen which photo to print, the used ZINK paper will slide out of the top of the camera with your photo printed on it.

Your Polaroid ZINK should come with a small amount of ZINK paper already.

You'll need to get the right replacement paper for your Polaroid Pop

While the Pop isn't the only Polaroid camera to use ZINK paper, it uses a specific kind of ZINK paper in order to achieve the classic Polaroid instant photo look. Where the company's other cameras use Polaroid's 2-inch by 3-inch ZINK, the Pop specifically needs the specialized 3.5-inch by 4.25-inch ZINK.

This paper allows the Pop to print photos reminiscent of older Polaroid cameras, with large white chins at the bottom, under the photo itself. The paper is made specifically for the Pop, and won't work with Polaroid's other ZINK-based cameras, and the Pop won't work with any other ZINK paper.

Packs of the specialized Pop ZINK paper are available starting at $9.99 for a pack of 10 sheets.

Instant comeback

Instant cameras like the Polaroid Pop have made something of a comeback lately, and they're great fun for photographers of all age and skill ranges. Companies like Polaroid, Fujifilm, and more offer some of the best instant cameras right now.