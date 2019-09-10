Get the latest and greatest: iPad 7 (2019) (from $329 at Apple)

Best Answer: The new 7th-generation iPad is here, and Apple is taking your pre-orders for it right now. The new iPad is replacing the 9.7-inch iPad from 2018, and will now have a slightly larger screen at 10.2 inches. The new iPad will be available on Sept. 20.

When and where can I order?

Right now, the only place you can pre-order the new 7th-generation iPad is through Apple. The pre-orders are live now, with the tablet expected to release on Sept. 20.

Pricing

The new iPad starts at $329 for the 32GB configuration with Wi-Fi only. If you go for 128GB, it will be $429. The Cellular versions will start at $459 for 32GB and $559 for 128GB.

There is also educational pricing available, starting at $299.

Colors

This new iPad will come in three colors: Space Gray, Silver, and Gold.

What's new?

This 7th-generation iPad will be replacing the previous 9.7-inch entry-level iPad from 2018. The screen is slightly larger at 10.2-inches, and it has an A10 chip.

The big thing about the new iPad, however, is that it retains the Smart Connector, so you can use accessories like the Smart Keyboard with it. This 10.2-inch iPad will still support the first-generation Apple Pencil. It's the first time an entry-level iPad will support these features and is clearly a way for Apple to compete in this price point along with the budget Surface Go and Chromebooks.

Availability

The new iPad will be released on Sept. 20, along with the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and Apple Watch Series 5.