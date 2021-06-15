During Nintendo's E3 2021 Direct we got a lot of exciting new information regarding upcoming Nintendo Switch games. We also learned that a new Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda device is coming out this November. Luckily for us Zelda fans, it's already available for preorder.

For anyone that might not know, the Game & Watch played a very important part in making Nintendo a household name in the gaming world. So, this is truly a special collector's item. By the way, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 preorders are also currently available.

Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda preorders