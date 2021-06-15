During Nintendo's E3 2021 Direct we got a lot of exciting new information regarding upcoming Nintendo Switch games. We also learned that a new Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda device is coming out this November. Luckily for us Zelda fans, it's already available for preorder.
For anyone that might not know, the Game & Watch played a very important part in making Nintendo a household name in the gaming world. So, this is truly a special collector's item. By the way, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 preorders are also currently available.
Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda preorders
This nifty little device has a backlit screen and a charging port. When you're not playing, you can set it up and use it like a watch. Players get three Zelda classics and a remixed version of the retro game Vermin, but with Link's head. The classics it includes are:
- The Legend of Zelda (NES)
- The Legend of Zelda 2: Adventure of Link (NES)
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (Game Boy)
Gaming collectible
Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda
Play three Zelda classics
This fun little device is a replica of the original Game & Watch devices that helped Nintendo become popular in the 80s. This fun little replica both serves as an awesome collector's item and is a great on-the-go gaming system.
I purchased the Game & Watch Super Mario Bros. device when it came out last year and I absolutely love it. It's small and provides a lot of color on that backlit screen. I'm a huge Nintendo lover, so it occupies a special place on my display shelf. I can't wait to add The Legend of Zelda version to it.
