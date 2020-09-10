To celebrate Mario's 35th Anniversary, Nintendo has announced that a new augmented reality racing game called Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit will be hitting shelves on October 16, 2020. Players control a physical remote control car with either Mario or Luigi at the wheel using their Nintendo Switch. Via augmented reality and a camera located on the remote control car, the track, other opponents, and items will appear on the Switch screen.

If you're excited to get your hands on this new Mario Kart AR experience, we're here to help. Here's how to preorder Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit for Nintendo Switch.

How to preorder Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

This purchase includes a remote control car and a digital copy of the game.

Preordering Luigi Set

Go to Walmart. Select Pre-order. Complete the checkout process.

Preordering Mario Set (Coming Soon)

The Mario Set is not currently available for preorder, but we'll update this section when that changes.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Once more I'll reiterate that this package includes one remote control car and a digital copy of the game. The game does support multiplayer. However, in order to play in multiplayer, you'll need two remote control cars, two Nintendo Switch consoles, and two copies of the game.

We are super excited to get our hands on these remote control cars and race them around our houses using augmented reality.