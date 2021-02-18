With Zelda's 35th Anniversary not to far away, it wasn't surprising for Nintendo to reveal that, Skyward Sword, an older Zelda title was getting ported onto Nintendo Switch. It's an action adventure title that explore the origins of Hyrule. Link is out to save princess Zelda from a horrible figure named Ghirahim and must put an end to the monstrous Demise. He'll travel to several different places and take advantage of a host of gear.
If you're just as excited as I am to bring this tale to Switch, then you'll want to preorder it right away. Here's how to do it.
Skyward Sword amiibo
Skyward Sword initially released on the Wii years before amiibo were first introduced for the Wii U and 3DS. However, there is a specific Skyward Sword Link amiibo. Our guess is that Nintendo will add amiibo scanning in some way. I mean, they've got so many Zelda amiibo, it would be a shame not to use them with this upcoming title.
Want to get your hands on this amiibo? It's already available for purchase.
Preorder Skyward Sword HD physical copy
If you're a collector or someone who just prefers to own things rather than go digital, buying a physical copy of the best Nintendo Switch games is the way to go. Skyward Sword HD is coming to Nintendo Switch on July 16, 2021. If you're looking to get a tangible copy of the game, click on the link below to preorder it.
Praise the Goddess
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
The Master Sword's origins
Long before the existance of Hyrule, people lived among the clouds and rode Loftwing birds through the skies. Dive down through the clouds and explore the land below. There's a princess to save, an evil enemy to defeat, and plenty of quirky characters to make things interesting along the way.
Preorder Skyward Sword HD digital copy
Whether you're going green or simply don't like the clutter associated with physical copies, the digital version of Skyward Sword HD will be a good fit for you. Here's how to preorder it.
Take to the skies
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
Explore the world below
Skyward Sword takes place at the beginning of the official Zelda timeline. You'll learn more about who Zelda is, the origins of Hyrule, and the world in the skies. Fly on your Loftwing's back and dive to the world below to become the warrior Link is destined to be.
I seriously can't wait to get my hands on Skyward Sword HD for Nintendo Switch and experience the story yet again. It will be interesting being able to play while strictly using buttons since the motion control will be optional. Be sure to check back with us as we'll be reporting on the game and creating guides to help you through the adventure.
