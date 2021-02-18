With Zelda's 35th Anniversary not to far away, it wasn't surprising for Nintendo to reveal that, Skyward Sword, an older Zelda title was getting ported onto Nintendo Switch. It's an action adventure title that explore the origins of Hyrule. Link is out to save princess Zelda from a horrible figure named Ghirahim and must put an end to the monstrous Demise. He'll travel to several different places and take advantage of a host of gear. If you're just as excited as I am to bring this tale to Switch, then you'll want to preorder it right away. Here's how to do it.

Skyward Sword amiibo Skyward Sword initially released on the Wii years before amiibo were first introduced for the Wii U and 3DS. However, there is a specific Skyward Sword Link amiibo. Our guess is that Nintendo will add amiibo scanning in some way. I mean, they've got so many Zelda amiibo, it would be a shame not to use them with this upcoming title. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Want to get your hands on this amiibo? It's already available for purchase.

Lofty Link Link - Skyward Sword amiibo Skyward warrior Decked out in his Skyward Sword heroes tunic and hat, Link is ready to take on foes. $27 at Amazon

Preorder Skyward Sword HD physical copy

If you're a collector or someone who just prefers to own things rather than go digital, buying a physical copy of the best Nintendo Switch games is the way to go. Skyward Sword HD is coming to Nintendo Switch on July 16, 2021. If you're looking to get a tangible copy of the game, click on the link below to preorder it.

Praise the Goddess The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD The Master Sword's origins Long before the existance of Hyrule, people lived among the clouds and rode Loftwing birds through the skies. Dive down through the clouds and explore the land below. There's a princess to save, an evil enemy to defeat, and plenty of quirky characters to make things interesting along the way. $60 preorder at Best Buy

Preorder Skyward Sword HD digital copy

Whether you're going green or simply don't like the clutter associated with physical copies, the digital version of Skyward Sword HD will be a good fit for you. Here's how to preorder it.

Take to the skies The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Explore the world below Skyward Sword takes place at the beginning of the official Zelda timeline. You'll learn more about who Zelda is, the origins of Hyrule, and the world in the skies. Fly on your Loftwing's back and dive to the world below to become the warrior Link is destined to be. $60 preorder at Nintendo