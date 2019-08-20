One of the reasons to get and use an Apple Card regularly is the fact that you will be earning Daily Cash back on all of your purchases. The Daily Cash reward is automatic and gets deposited to your Apple Cash Card immediately once the transaction is processed (not pending). But how do you redeem that money that you've earned back? Here's everything you need to know.

The Apple Pay Cash Card was introduced back in 2017 as a way for users to send and receive payments through Apple Pay in iMessage. And since the Apple Pay Cash Card lives in your Apple Wallet, you can use it just as you would any other payment card in your Apple Wallet.

With the Apple Card credit card, all of your Daily Cash rewards are automatically deposited into your Apple Pay Cash Card after the transaction finally processes and is no longer in the "Pending" status. You do not need to do anything to get your Daily Cash aside from make a purchase and wait. The amount of Daily Cash you earn depends on the purchase, with 3% cash back on all Apple products and services (including from the Apple Store and iPhone Upgrade Program), 2% cash back on Apple Pay purchases, and 1% on everything bought with the physical titanium Apple Card.

Your Daily Cash Rewards on your Apple Pay Cash Card can be redeemed by transferring it to your bank account, used to pay friends through iMessage through Apple Pay, used as a regular Apple Pay payment card, or even applied towards paying off your Apple Card.

How to make purchases with Apple Card

How to transfer Apple Daily Cash Rewards to your bank account

Launch Wallet on your iPhone. Tap on your Apple Cash card. Tap the More button (it's three dots with a black background). Tap Transfer to Bank. Input the amount you want to transfer. Tap Next. Choose the speed of the transfer (Instant has a $0.25 fee, while the standard 1-3 business days is free). Tap Transfer. Confirm.

How to use Apple Card Daily Cash through Apple Pay