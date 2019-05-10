The Powerbeats Pro in-ear, truly wireless headphones are built with quality, but that doesn't mean they're indestructible. To ensure your one-year warranty is on file, just in case you need it, register your Powerbeats Pro today.

How to find your Powerbeats Pro serial number

To register your Powerbeats Pro, you'll need to enter the unique serial number. Here's how to find it. Make sure your Powerbeats Pro are connected to your iPhone or iPad and in your ears, and then follow the steps below.

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap General. Tap About. Scroll down and tap your Powerbeats Pro. Find your serial number.

How to register your Powerbeats Pro

Visit the Beats Registration page from your preferred web browser. Enter your Powerbeats Pro serial number. Click Verify my serial number. Enter your name and email address. Click Register my Beats.

You can opt out of the Beats newsletter here by unticking the box to receive the latest updates on "all things Beats."

That's all there is to it. Your Powerbeats Pro are now registered, which will make things easier if you need to service or repair them in the future, within the one-year limited waranty.