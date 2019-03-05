If you've lost one of your Jabra Elite Active 65t or Jabra Elite 65t earbuds, you can purchase a replacement through the Jabra website. Here's how to pair your replacement earbud once it comes in the mail.

Products used in this guide

Get an Active 65t replacement: Elite Active 65t Earbuds replacement ($59 at Jabra)

How about a Elite 65t replacement?: Elite 65t Earbuds replacement ($49 at Jabra)

Let's do this

You can buy a right or left earbud replacement for either model in the available colors. Before using a replacement earbud, you will need to sync it with your current earbud and the charging case.

To sync, place the replacement earbud in the charging case along with your current earbud. Close the lid. Wait until the LED on the charging case stops flashing before opening it.

If you've replaced your left earbud, you're good to go. If you had to replace the right earbud, you need to re-pair it with your smartphone.

Re-pair right earbud with your smartphone

Press and hold the Multi-function button on the right earbud to turn it off. Hold until the LED flashes red. Next, press and hold the Multi-function button for five seconds until you hear the connection instructions in the earbud and the LED flashes blue. Release the button and follow the voice guided instructions. If you're asked for a pin code on your smartphone, enter 0000. Press and hold the Volume Down button on the left earbud for one second to turn it on.

You can now enjoy both earbuds as intended.

Replacement parts

You can get your replacement Elite Active 65t and Elite 65t earbuds on the Jabra support website.