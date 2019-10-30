Apple's AirPods are the best wire-free earbuds on the market, but their small size and sophisticated electronics make them prone to loss or damage. If you're having difficulty with your AirPods Pro turning on or playing correctly, here are the best ways to repair or replace your beloved buds.

How to repair your AirPods Pro

Before you call AppleCare, there are a few steps you can take to try to troubleshoot a malfunctioning set of AirPods Pro.

Troubleshoot your AirPods Pro

Seeing weird lights from your charging case, malfunctioning battery information, or your AirPods Pro won't turn on? Here are some basic issues you may run into and how to troubleshoot them.

Clean your AirPods Pro

It's a fact of life: Dirt, dust, lint, grime, ear wax, and more are continually finding their way onto — or into — your AirPods Pro. You may lose sound quality, or your buds may stop charging if your earbuds get too grimy; to fix these issues, you can clean your AirPods in a few easy steps.

Note: You can't operate on your AirPods Pro

Much as we'd like to give you a guide on how to electronically repair a malfunctioning earbud for your AirPods Pro, the size and complexity of Apple's wireless headphones make that impossible.

Luckily, there is another way.

How to replace your AirPods Pro

Whether you've destroyed or lost your AirPods, you don't have to buy a whole new set to make them shiny and new again.

If you've lost your AirPods Pro

There's no getting around it: the AirPods are small. It's what happens when you chop the cord off a set of in-ear buds; they don't have much mass, and if you don't remember to store them in their pillbox case, you may find yourself frantically searching for an earbud or two.

Thankfully, if you've accidentally misplaced one of your AirPods Pro, iOS, and Apple's Find My app will let you hunt it down as long as you're within Bluetooth range.

If you need to replace your AirPods Pro

You have three options for replacing lost or broken AirPods Pro: under warranty, out of warranty, or total loss.

For any of these options, you'll need any of the following three items:

Your AirPods Pro

Your AirPods Pro Serial Number (found either on the underside of the AirPods lid casing or by connecting them to your iPhone and going to Settings > General > About > AirPods )

) Original proof of purchase

If one of your AirPods Pro earbuds (or the case itself) breaks due to manufacturing defect within the first year of owning it, you should be able to get Apple to replace the affected piece(s) for free.