The Kodak Printomatic is a fun way to capture your memories and keep them on something physical, in this case, Zink paper. But at 10 sheets, you'll need to replace the Zink paper in your camera fairly regularly. Here's how you do that.
How to replace the printer paper for the Kodak Printomatic
- Slide the latch down on the paper compartment door and hold it in place.
- Open the paper compartment door.
- Remove your new pack of Zink paper from its wrapper.
- Be sure to keep the blue Color Calibration Sheet with the rest of the pack.
- Place the entire pack of Zink paper down, with the blue Color Calibration Sheet inserted into the camera first with the bar code facing down.
- Close the paper compartment door.
There you go, you've now replaced the paper in your Kodak Printomatic. Do note that the first time you take a picture with this pack, the blue Color Calibration Sheet will eject first, with your photo printing immediately afterward.
