If you actually lose one of your Tiles, whether it's faulty or has become damaged, you can always replace it within the Tile app. Rather than just adding a new Tile, the replacement unit can take the place of the old unit in the app. Products Used In This Guide Get the tracker: Tile Mate ($25 at Tile)

Download the app: The Tile app (Free on the App Store)

The iPhone for most people: iPhone 11 ($699 at Apple) How to replace your Tile Open the Tile app on your iPhone. Tap … on the card for the Tile you wish to replace. Tap More Options. Tap Replace Tile. Tap Continue on the pop-up. Follow the instructions for the normal Tile setup process. Your new Tile will now take the place of the old one in the app, adopting its name and settings. What you'll need When replacing a Tile, you'll need a new one, and you'll need a phone on which to run the app.

Tile for everyone Tile Mate Keep track of your important everyday items. The Tile Mate is excellent for keeping track of everything from keys to bags. It has a 200-foot range, and its replaceable battery will last for about a year. $25 at Tile

The Tile Mate is the Tile tracker that most people should get to keep track of everyday items. Of the three trackers that Tile sells, it's also the least expensive. If you need to quickly grab a replacement tracker, the Tile Mate is a good pick.