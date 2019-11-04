If you actually lose one of your Tiles, whether it's faulty or has become damaged, you can always replace it within the Tile app. Rather than just adding a new Tile, the replacement unit can take the place of the old unit in the app.
How to replace your Tile
- Open the Tile app on your iPhone.
- Tap … on the card for the Tile you wish to replace.
Tap More Options.
- Tap Replace Tile.
Tap Continue on the pop-up.
- Follow the instructions for the normal Tile setup process.
Your new Tile will now take the place of the old one in the app, adopting its name and settings.
What you'll need
When replacing a Tile, you'll need a new one, and you'll need a phone on which to run the app.
