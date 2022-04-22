If you're already using iCloud to sync your content, do you need to do a full backup? Yes. One of the biggest reasons a full backup is so important is to cover you if or when your device crashes, and you lose everything. If you're in the middle of a critical, time-sensitive project and your Mac poops out, you may have protected the document you're working on in iCloud, but without a backup, you didn't protect your apps or settings, and it'll take you a long time to get things back the way you want them. With a recent backup, you can restore your Mac and continue working. You'll be happier if you back up your Mac. Looking for a new backup drive? Check out the best external hard drives. They work with the best Macs on the market.

How to restore your Mac from a Time Machine backup If you use Time Machine to back up your Mac, you can restore individual files or restore your entire hard drive from a recent backup. Note: Because you have to enter Recovery mode on your Mac, I suggest printing out these instructions or switching to another device to read them. Restart your Mac. While the startup disc is waking up, hold down the Command and R keys simultaneously. Your Mac will boot into macOS Utilities. If it doesn't, try again. Select Restore from Time Machine Backup from the list of available options. Click Continue. Click Continue on the Restore Your System Page. Select your Time Machine Backup. Click Continue. Select the most recent backup of your Mac's hard drive. Click Continue. Your Mac will restore the Time Machine backup and then restart once it is finished. How to restore your Mac from a local backup