As part of an effort to help you save space on your computer while keeping you connected to everything important to you, Macs support Desktop & Documents Folders syncing in iCloud Drive.

With Desktop & Documents Folders iCloud Drive syncing enabled in macOS Monterey, every photo, file, and folder you save to your desktop will automatically keep in iCloud. You can access it from your best iPhone, iPad, another Mac, and even a Windows-based PC via iCloud Drive, the Files app, or iCloud.com.

It also means that every file, folder, or document usually stored in your best Mac's Documents folder will automatically save in iCloud.

No matter where you are or what you do, your most important files can be stored in the cloud, making it possible for you to access them from anywhere.

Should you use Desktop and Documents Folders syncing on your Mac?

When you first set up your Mac, you will be prompted to turn on Desktop & Documents Folders syncing. However, you can hold off on enabling the feature and manually turn it on later. Why would you choose to wait? Mainly, iCloud storage space.

You can't choose Desktop OR Documents folders so consider how much space both will use in your iCloud storage.

If you are on Apple's free 5GB iCloud Storage plan and have no intention of upgrading, you probably shouldn't turn on Desktop & Documents Folders syncing in iCloud. It does count against your storage and can potentially eat up a lot of it. Even if you don't have very many files or folders on your desktop, the Documents folder is usually where your Mac automatically stores files from third-party apps and programs, and it might be massive.

You can also upgrade your iCloud storage, choosing the package that matches your needs.

If you are nearing your iCloud storage limit at any tier and don't plan on upgrading, it might be better to hold off on using Desktop & Documents Folders in iCloud until you've freed up space in your storage. Depending on what you have in your Documents folder and what you keep on your desktop, it can take up anywhere from just a few GBs of space to a few dozen GBs of space.

Here's how to save your Desktop and Documents folder to iCloud Drive: