After you've taken a couple of hundred (or thousand…) photos, it can be tough to find and pinpoint the exact image that you want.

Whether you're looking for a specific person at a particular event, a snapshot from your trip to Paris or Thailand, or a photo of your cat doing something adorable, sorting through your images can be tedious and time-consuming.

Luckily for you, there are actually a couple of different ways to search for people, places, animals, and things in the Photos app for iPhone and iPad: You can even search for non-tagged things like "dogs" or "mountains! Here's how!

How to search for photos in the Photos app on iPhone and iPad

Launch the Photos app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the Search icon in the bottom right corner of the screen. From the Search Screen, you can select to browse the following…

Moments

People

Places

Categories

Groups

Or you could use the Search Bar at the top of the screen to directly type in the person, place, animal, or thing you want to find an image of.