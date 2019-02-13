The Polaroid Mint Camera & Printer is a fun little instant camera that's super portable, so you can take it anywhere. You can even customize your prints with different color modes and by adding the classic Polaroid frame to your prints. But how do you do that? We're going to show you how.

How to shoot in different color modes

Turn the Polaroid Mint Camera on by holding down the Power button for a few seconds. Once the power lights come on, you're good to go. By default, the Polaroid Mint Camera is set to shoot in Color each time it comes on. Hold down the Mode button to cycle through Color, B&W, and Sepia. A light goes on above the one that is currently selected. You'll also hear an audible beep each time it changes. Point the camera at your subject and push down on the shutter button. Your photo will be captured in the filter mode you've selected.

How to add a classic Polaroid frame to your printed photo

Make sure the Polaroid Mint Camera is turned on. If it isn't, just hold down the Power button for a few moments until the lights come on. Double check your camera and ensure that there is ZINK paper loaded inside. If there's no paper, your photos won't print. You can optionally save digital copies of your captures on a microSD card, but they can't be printed out on ZINK paper at a later time. Hold down the Frame button until it beeps and the light is on. Now your prints will come out with a frame, and the bottom is thicker to leave room for captions or dates, just like old Polaroid photos.

Shooting in color, black and white, or sepia and adding a frame to your printed photos with the Polaroid Mint Instant Camera is super easy. Now that you know how to do it with your Polaroid Mint, it's time to get out there and shoot some photos!

