Communication is key if you're trying to find out who among you is the Imposter in Among Us, the latest viral multiplayer hit available on PC, Android, and iOS. In Among Us, crewmembers must work together to figure out which of the players is the imposter, while imposters must do their best to lurk in the shadows and take out the crew. It's a very tense and very fun game that's perfect for parties and gatherings, whether physical or virtual. Currently, Among Us doesn't feature any in-game voice chat, but there are some options if you want to talk with your group.

Use a third-party voice chat

Just because Among Us doesn't feature in-game voice chat doesn't you can't voice chat with your friends, you'll just have to do it through other means. There are plenty of third-party chat apps to choose from, but the most versatile is Discord. Discord is a communication app that allows you to create chat rooms for just about every need. It's the perfect place to host invite-only gatherings with all your friends. It's very simple to use, as well. Discord works well on your phone as well as your computer, so you shouldn't any problems connecting one another no matter which platform you play on.