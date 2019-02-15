The Polaroid Snap instant camera is noted for having a photo booth feature that allows you to take four photos consecutively automatically — just like in a real photo booth you may find at a mall or special event. Here's how you do it.
Using the Photo Booth feature on the Polaroid Snap
- Turn on your camera by pushing the Pop-Up Viewfinder/ Power Switch button.
- Press and hold the Shutter button for three seconds, which will cause the Timer button to blink.
- Smile.
The camera takes four photos in a row, one every four seconds. These photos are automatically printed on one 2-by-3-inch sheet of ZINK Paper.
Printing four photos on a tiny piece of paper isn't for everyone, but it's a nice little feature to have if you want that photo booth effect. By including it here, Polaroid is able to differentiate the Snap from similar products such as the Kodak Printomatic.
