Apple currently offers two music subscription services: Apple Music, and iTunes Match. Both services match and upload your Mac's music to iCloud Music Library, the company's cloud-based music storage locker.

You can read a bit more about the differences between Apple Music and iTunes Match elsewhere; simply, you're likely to be in the market for iTunes Match if you already use Spotify or a different subscription service but want your previously-purchased music wherever you go, or you simply don't want to pay for a subscription service at all.

After you subscribe to iTunes Match, you can stream or download any songs on up to ten of your devices, DRM-free — but before you get to do that, you need to sign up.

How to subscribe to iTunes Match

Launch iTunes. Make sure the Music dropdown is highlighted in the toolbar, and click on the Store button. Under the sidebar, find the Music Quick Links section, and select iTunes Match. It should be directly beneath Beats 1. Click the Subscribe button. Prices will vary based on region; in the U.S., it's $24.99. Enter your Apple ID and password. Click Subscribe once more to confirm. Click Agree to agree to Apple's terms and conditions. iTunes will now scan for matches and upload any unmatched songs. Click Done when the scan is finished.

macOS Catalina changes coming

Beginning this fall, Apple is changing the name of iTunes to Music in macOS Catalina only. The iTunes name will remain on Windows-based computers. We'll update this post once macOS Catalina is released to note any changes to the iTunes Match process.