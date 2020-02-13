Once agreeing to the terms, you'll be asked if you have downloaded the app on your mobile device yet. If you have, select "Yes," but if not, just go ahead and click no.

Fans have been waiting a long time for a service like this, and now that it's out, the only step left is to sign up. The methods vary slightly depending on what platform you'll be using, but we've got you covered for both.

Pokémon Home is now officially out. After getting used to the ridiculous new Professor Oak, players are beginning to dive in and learn the basics of how the storage and cloud service works. Signing up for Pokémon Home is free, but there is a Premium subscription available for players who want it. The premium subscription includes the ability to transfer Pokémon from your Pokémon Bank account into your home and expands the number of Pokémon that can be deposited from 30 to a whopping 6,000, among other features. The subscription comes in various price points, but the cheapest plan starts at $16 per year.

While all versions of Pokémon Home allow players to move Pokémon with the Pokémon Bank, there are some differences. The Nintendo Switch version of Pokémon Home does not allow players to trade, receive Mystery Gifts, or check the Battle Data and News tabs that are found in the mobile app.

On the other side, the mobile version of Pokémon Home does not let trainers move their Pokémon using Pokémon Sword or Shield or Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu or Eevee. The mobile app also doesn't allow players to exchange Pokémon Home points for Battle Points, so it's important to know what you plan on doing before opening the different apps. You can also refer to the tab above from Nintendo for the key differences.

Have you tried out Pokémon Home yet?

Pokémon Home hasn't been out for too long, but due to the demand of the app over the years, it's bound to be a popular pick amongst fans. Have you had a chance to check it out yet, and if so, are you enjoying it? Are there any features you wish made it but haven't appeared in the app? Make sure to let us know what you think of the app so far in the comments below!