One of the biggest tips I can offer is that if you're going to be at Disneyland, then look into getting MaxPass to go along with your ticket. While MaxPass costs $15 per day, or $100 on top of the cost of an Annual Passport (starting at $399 for the Southern California Select), it is well worth the cost. Buy one iPhone 11, get one for FREE at Verizon With MaxPass, you not only are able to get FASTPASS selections right from your smartphone with the Disneyland app, but you get unlimited PhotoPass downloads. There are select PhotoPass locations in both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure where you can have a Cast Member Photographer take a series of photos for you and your family with a DSLR, and then you can buy and download them for your own personal use. The photos are usually around $10-$15 for the day, so honestly, the MaxPass is worth it, as you get both the PhotoPass pictures and have the ability to get FASTPASS for certain attractions without having to go to the physical kiosk. I also enjoy the PhotoPass photographers due to the fact that their pictures always come out looking nicer than any iPhone photo (you can't compare an iPhone to a DSLR), and you can also request Magic Shots, which add a bit of Disney magic to your photo. Get a photo with Santa!

Did you know that there is a Santa Claus in both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure? That's right! This is the perfect opportunity to get a great family portrait with Santa to send out to family and friends this holiday season. In Disneyland, Santa Claus is located at Critter Country, Pooh's thotful spot. If you have no idea where that is, it's pretty much behind Splash Mountain.

For Disney California Adventure, you can find Santa at Grizzly Peak, Ahwahnee Camp Circle. This would be within the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail, which is near Grizzly River Run. I recommend getting in line for these early, as they do tend to get long and packed with big groups who may want to take several different variations for their photos. And while you can just use your own camera, such as your iPhone, these pictures come out best with the PhotoPass photographers, so I highly recommend getting a MaxPass, as mentioned in the previous section. Find the large Christmas trees in both parks

Source: iMore

Like Santa Claus, there are two large Christmas trees in both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. These are both great opportunities for a Christmas family photo. In Disneyland, the Christmas tree is hard to miss — it's pretty much at the entrance of Main Street. It's also the larger of the two trees (it's the bigger park, after all), and there are at least two lines to get photos at it. The Christmas tree in Disney California Adventure is located on Buena Vista Street, which is just a brief little walk from the main entrance gates. It's hard to miss as well. You can use your own device, or use MaxPass/PhotoPass for more professional images. Search for PhotoPass photographers

In addition to the PhotoPass photographers at major spots like Santa and the Christmas trees, there are more scattered throughout the park, and they can help you get the best Disney holiday photos! If you are not sure what they look like, search for Cast Members who are wearing khaki vests on top of white shirts with blue shorts or pants. You should also be able to easily spot them due to the large camera that they are wearing around their necks, along with that signature Disney name tag. Some great spots for these other PhotoPass photo opportunities are in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle and the Partner's Statue at Disneyland, in front of the Cars Land entrance in Disney California Adventure, as well as the rocks and waterfalls behind Grizzly River Run. You should also look for the "Nikon Picture Spot" signs that are scattered around at nice photo op spots around both parks. If you spot one, then a PhotoPass photographer should not be too far behind. Otherwise, you can just use your own smartphone or digital camera for a free picture. Look for other miscellaneous holiday decor

In addition to the usual Santas and Christmas trees, there is plenty of other cute holiday decor in both parks that make perfect backdrops for your family photos. I highly recommend just taking a look around you as you walk with your family to your next ride, attraction, show, or restaurant — there are a ton of great opportunities for family photos, and they may not always be super obvious. Plus, it's Disney, so just take a look around you; there's always something that will make a great photo.

Source: Christine Romero-Chan / iMore

If you need ideas, try getting a group photo in front of "it's a small world," as it looks great both day and nighttime, though the lights at night are spectacular. I also recommend getting pictures from the sides of the castle instead of the traditional "front of castle" photo, as it offers a more interesting and unique angle and perspective. Getting a group picture on Main Street is also nice, especially with the Christmas garland hanging above and the Castle off in the distance. Right now, Downtown Disney has some interesting decorations for the holidays in the form of neon trees and light rings, so it has a totally '80s kind of aesthetic. It's distinctive and not your typical holiday decor, but it looks amazing at night, giving you another great spot for a fun family photo. Check the schedule for character meet-and-greets