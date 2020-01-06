Source: Christine Romero-Chan / iMore

While lighting is important for photography in general, it's even more so with B&W photography. When shooting in B&W, having stark, sharp, bright, and bold lighting can make all the difference in turning an average photo into something spectacular. For example, if you want to create something dramatic, try shooting with a strong backlight behind your subject, creating inky black silhouettes. The backlight should always be behind the subject and coming towards you if you want to achieve this kind of effect. If you're going to be shooting outside, the best times for this are sunny mornings or evenings, when the sun is low in the sky. You can also try adjusting the exposure on the iPhone camera to darken a photo to make up for bright backgrounds, which can be fairly helpful for B&W photos. How to bias exposure with the iPhone Camera Less is more, keep it simple

You know that phrase, "less is more?" Well, it applies especially to B&W photography if you're aiming to get the best images possible. With normal photos, you may want to try and capture as much as possible in a single shot. With B&W, it's the opposite — try to eliminate as many distractions as possible from the scene before shooting. Don't have multiple subjects, just a single one, and make sure it doesn't overlap with other objects in the frame. If you're shooting a B&W photo with a person as your subject, make sure to wait until there are no other people moving around behind them. Again, keep it simple! Another good option to consider is shooting in burst mode. Placement of your subject helps determine the overall tone and mood of your photo, so you want to make sure you have them in the right spot, especially people. Burst mode can help you capture a series of shots, and after you've captured the images, you can check which composition works best for what you're trying to achieve. Think about textures

Another great option to shoot for B&W photography is with extreme or varied textures. These are usually things that you don't normally think about shooting, but they can become quite interesting when viewed in black and white. Think of the texture of objects like rough rocks, crumbling bricks, the jagged and sharp edges of broken glass or cracks in a window, the uneven surface of asphalt, wispy hairs of animal fur — the possibilities are truly endless. You don't even need to be super up close to get these textures in your B&W image either. When we say texture, this can also be something large like a wall of flowers and vines too. But if you do want to get up close and personal, macro lenses can help capture textures that you won't see with the naked eye, and these can definitely make for distinctive B&W photos. Texture is great for adding contrast to a photo, and B&W images are best with high contrast levels, so take advantage of it. Line it up

Source: Christine Romero-Chan / iMore

Another big thing that sets B&W photography apart from regular photos is straight, bold, and clean lines, whether they're straight or curved. When there is enough contrast in a B&W photo, these lines and curves will attract the eyeballs of a viewer, because they're powerful and pretty interesting to look at. While you're bound to find a ton of unique lines and curves by going to places like downtown, you can even find them at home. Do you have a window with a lot of sun shining through with blinds? Some tiles in the bathroom? Even a shelf full of books or media cases can give you some decent lines to photograph. These are just starting points, and it leaves room for experimentation and exploration. Make use of lenses

Lenses are good tools to have to give your photos a distinctive look, but they can also help make your B&W photos really stand out. If you want to get a B&W texture shot, a macro lens can get you a new perspective that you wouldn't be able to achieve otherwise. A fisheye lens can make a B&W cityscape image pop, or even add those curves we just mentioned. Best Lenses and Lens Kits for Your iPhone Edit your photos

Source: Christine Romero-Chan / iMore