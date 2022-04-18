With several different iPad lines available, new models are released at various different times of the year so we don't blame anyone for getting a little confused as to exactly which iPad they are currently using.

While you might recognize the name iPad, iPad Air, iPad Pro, or iPad mini, these distinctions don't tell you which model you own, only the product line. Whether you want to know which generation you currently have if you're considering an upgrade or if you need the model number ahead of a trade-in, we'll show you how to find this information.

What current iPad models are there?

As mentioned, there are four distinct iPad lines on offer today. These are the entry-level iPad, iPad Air, iPad Pro, and iPad mini. Each iPad model within these lines has a different model number including specific model numbers for cellular variations. For some iPad lines, there are also models for China or North America only.

Below are model numbers for the current-generation iPad models, though Apple maintains a list of all historic iPad model numbers on its support site if yours isn't listed here.

What iPad (9th generation, 2021) models are there?

Apple's latest entry-level 2021 iPad carries the below model numbers, depending on the exact configuration.

Model A2602 - Wi-Fi only

Model A2604 - Wi-Fi + Cellular

Model A2603 - Wi-Fi + Cellular (North America only)

Model A2605 - Wi-Fi + Cellular (China mainland only)

What iPad Air (5th generation, 2022) models are there?

Here are what the upgraded iPad Air 5 model numbers look like.

Model A2588 - Wi-Fi only

Model A2589, A2591 - Wi-Fi + Cellular

What iPad mini (6th generation, 2021) models are there?

Apple's newest small tablet, the iPad mini 6, is identifiable by the following model numbers.

Model A2567 - Wi-Fi only

Model A2568 - Wi-Fi + Cellular

Model A2569 - Wi-Fi + Cellular (China mainland only)

What 11-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation, 2021) models are there?

There are a few more configurations of iPad Pro given that it supports mmWave 5G in some regions. Here are how its model numbers look.

Model A2377 - Wi-Fi only

Model A2459 - Wi-Fi + Cellular

Model A2301 - Wi-Fi + Cellular with mmWave

Model A2460 - Wi-Fi + Cellular (China mainland only)

What 12.9-inch iPad Pro (5th Generation, 2021) models are there?

The larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro also carries additional mmWave model numbers.

Model A2378 - Wi-Fi only

Model A2461 - Wi-Fi + Cellular

Model A2379 - Wi-Fi + Cellular with mmWave

Model A2462 - Wi-Fi + Cellular (China mainland only)

How do you find your iPad model number?