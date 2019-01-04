Apple tends to release new iPads each fall, although, in the history of the device, new ones have been introduced at other times during the year. While you might recognize the name iPad Pro, iPad, and iPad mini, these distinctions don't tell you which model you own, only the product line.
Here's how to find this information.
- What iPad models are there?
- How do you find your iPad model number?
- How to find regulatory information for your iPad
What iPad models are there?
Each iPad model has a different number including cellular versions. For some, there are also models for China only.
What 11-inch iPad Pro models are there?
Apple maintains a list of all 11-inch iPad Pro models on Apple.com. The 11-inch iPad Pro models are:
- Model A1980 - Wi-Fi only
- Model A2013 - US/CA Wi-Fi + Cellular
- Model A1934 - Global Wi-Fi + Cellular
- Model A1979 - China Wi-Fi + Cellular
What 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd Generation) models are there?
Apple maintains a list of all 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd Generation) models on Apple.com. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd Generation) models are:
- Model A1876 - Wi-Fi only
- Model A2014 - US/CA Wi-Fi + Cellular
- Model A1895 - Global Wi-Fi + Cellular
- Model A1983 - China Wi-Fi + Cellular
What 10.5-inch iPad Pro models are there?
Apple maintains a list of all 10.5-inch iPad Pro models on Apple.com. The 10.5-inch iPad Pro models are:
- Model A1701 - Wi-Fi only
- Model A1709 - Global Wi-Fi + Cellular
- Model A1852 - China Wi-Fi + Cellular
What 9.7-inch iPad (6th Generation) models are there?
Apple maintains a list of all 9.7-inch iPad (6th Generation) models on Apple.com. The 9.7-inch iPad (6th Generation) models are:
- Model A1893 - Wi-Fi only
- Model A1954 - Wi-Fi + Cellular
What 7.9-inch iPad mini (4th Generation) models are there?
Apple maintains a list of all 7.9-inch iPad mini (4th Generation) models on Apple.com. The 7.9-inch iPad mini (4th Generation) models are:
- Model A1538 - Wi-Fi only
- Model A1550 - Wi-Fi + Cellular
How do you find your iPad model number?
Unlike iPhone, you can still find the model number for your iPad on the back of the device. It's located in small print at the bottom of the tablet.
You can also find this information on the Settings app on your device.
- Launch Settings.
- Tap on General.
- Tap on About.
- Tap on Model to switch from the part number to the actual model number.
How to find regulatory information for your iPad
If you want to see the regulatory information for your tablet, including the model number, you can do so by following these steps.
- Launch Settings.
- Tap on General.
- Tap on About.
- Tap on Legal.
- Tap on Regulatory.
Any other questions or concerns?
If you have any concerns about finding the model number for your iPad, leave us a message below.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.