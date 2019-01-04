Apple tends to release new iPads each fall, although, in the history of the device, new ones have been introduced at other times during the year. While you might recognize the name iPad Pro, iPad, and iPad mini, these distinctions don't tell you which model you own, only the product line.

Here's how to find this information.

What iPad models are there?

Each iPad model has a different number including cellular versions. For some, there are also models for China only.

What 11-inch iPad Pro models are there?

Apple maintains a list of all 11-inch iPad Pro models on Apple.com. The 11-inch iPad Pro models are:

Model A1980 - Wi-Fi only

Model A2013 - US/CA Wi-Fi + Cellular

Model A1934 - Global Wi-Fi + Cellular

Model A1979 - China Wi-Fi + Cellular

What 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd Generation) models are there?

Apple maintains a list of all 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd Generation) models on Apple.com. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd Generation) models are:

Model A1876 - Wi-Fi only

Model A2014 - US/CA Wi-Fi + Cellular

Model A1895 - Global Wi-Fi + Cellular

Model A1983 - China Wi-Fi + Cellular

What 10.5-inch iPad Pro models are there?

Apple maintains a list of all 10.5-inch iPad Pro models on Apple.com. The 10.5-inch iPad Pro models are:

Model A1701 - Wi-Fi only

Model A1709 - Global Wi-Fi + Cellular

Model A1852 - China Wi-Fi + Cellular

What 9.7-inch iPad (6th Generation) models are there?

Apple maintains a list of all 9.7-inch iPad (6th Generation) models on Apple.com. The 9.7-inch iPad (6th Generation) models are:

Model A1893 - Wi-Fi only

Model A1954 - Wi-Fi + Cellular

What 7.9-inch iPad mini (4th Generation) models are there?

Apple maintains a list of all 7.9-inch iPad mini (4th Generation) models on Apple.com. The 7.9-inch iPad mini (4th Generation) models are:

Model A1538 - Wi-Fi only

Model A1550 - Wi-Fi + Cellular

How do you find your iPad model number?

Unlike iPhone, you can still find the model number for your iPad on the back of the device. It's located in small print at the bottom of the tablet.