How to check sunset and sunrise times with Siri for iPhone and iPad How to get current weather conditions with Siri for iPhone and iPad Sometimes you want quick weather information without having to dig through folders. So instead, of navigating through the app, ask Siri about the weather! Press and hold the Home button or say "hey, Siri" on your iPhone or iPad to activate Siri. Say something like "What's the weather going to be like today?" Siri will present you with a complete forecast for the remainder of the day.

When asking Siri for weather information for the day, you'll be shown an average high and low temperature for the day followed by a detailed hourly breakdown for conditions. For example, if it's already 3 pm, Siri will show an hourly breakdown for the remainder of the day. If you activate Siri by saying "Hey, Siri" it will react differently. Instead of just providing the temperature, Siri will provide you with a bit of wisdom, like "Don't forget to bring your sunscreen. It's going to be hot out." How to get a weekly weather forecast with Siri for iPhone and iPad Press and hold the Home button or say "hey, Siri" on your iPhone or iPad to activate Siri. Say something like "What's the weekly weather forecast?" or "What's the weather going to be like for the rest of the week?" Siri will then present you with a weekly forecast of what you can expect in your area.

By default, Siri gives you information for your current location. However, if you're planning to travel and want information for the location you're traveling to, Siri can help you with that as well. Simply append the area you'd like to your request. For example, say something like "What's the weekly weather forecast for San Francisco?" and Siri will give you the forecast for the requested location instead of the location you're currently at. How to check sunset and sunrise times with Siri for iPhone and iPad Press and hold the Home button or say "hey, Siri" on your iPhone or iPad to activate Siri. Say something like "What time is sunrise tomorrow?" or "What time is sunset tonight in Los Angeles?" Siri will then present you with the information you requested.